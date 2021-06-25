Michael Fletcher joins First Milk board as non-executive director

UK dairy co-op First Milk has announced the appointment of Michael Fletcher as a non-executive director.

Mr Fletcher is currently chief commercial officer at the Co-op Group’s food division where he has led the trading, product development, technical, supply chain and sourcing policy teams.

His current focus is on the development of the Group’s new business propositions, the introduction of an SAP Enterprise platform and the delivery of its climate change strategy and broader social goals.

Prior to joining the Group, he worked at Tesco in a number of senior director-level commercial roles, both in the UK, Europe and Asia.

He will continue in his role at the Co-op while taking on this non-executive role at First Milk.

Mr Fletcher’s appointment is effective from November 1, 2021, and arises as current First Milk non-executive director, Carl Ravenhall, has come to the end of his three term, retiring from the board at the end of October.

First Milk chair Chris Thomas said: “Michael will bring considerable insight into consumer trends and shopping behaviours, as well as extensive international experience, which will help us shape our business for the future.

“In addition, he brings expertise in sustainability in the food sector, as he has helped to develop and implement an industry-leading environmental and ethical position for the Co-op.

“I am confident that Michael will bring a new perspective to our board, helping us navigate the complex strategic challenges ahead to deliver long-term prosperity for our farmer members.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Carl for all his hard work and contribution to First Milk over many years.

“Carl has helped us deliver a solid foundation for future growth and I wish him all the best for the future.”