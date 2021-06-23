College launches education campaign for Co-op Fortnight

The Co-op College is running a campaign based on the fifth co-op principle – education, training and information – for Co-op Fortnight (21June – 4 July)

The campaign focuses on how co-operative education is central to the values and principles of the movement and encourages all co-ops and co-operators to invest in training and development.

A key part of the campaign makes a limited number of the College’s Co-operative Values and Principles Online Anytime course made available for free until 4 July. to spread knowledge and engagement of what makes the co-operative movement unique.

Usually priced at over £40, it’s hoped the offer will inspire more people to learn what makes co-operatives truly unique.

The campaign also encourages individuals and organisations to support the work of\the College by becoming a member and having a real say in how a core institution of the movement operates.

Nina Valvi, head of business development at the College, said: “Support for the College over the coming weeks and months is crucial not only to our

future success but also for the future growth of the movement. Education is part of our principles and something all co-operatives should feel proud of investing in. By joining as a member or using our services you’re not only helping us but also co-ops across the world too.”

More detail about the campaign, including how to get involved, is available on the College’s website.