CECOP congress reelects Giuseppe Guerini as president

Giuseppe Guerini was reelected as president of the European confederation of industrial and service co-operatives (CECOP) during the organisation’s congress on 8 June.

Mr Guerini, who comes from the Italian social co-operatives movement, will remain at the helm of CECOP for a second term for 20212025.

The new CECOP board for the same term includes 13 co-operators from across Europe: Janusz Paszkowski (NAUWC, Poland), Bozhidar Todorov Stanchev (NUWPC, Bulgaria), Antonio Martínez de Bujanda (COCETA, Spain), Silvia Spadaro (Confecooperative Lavore e Servizi, Italy), Sevastiţa Grigorescu (UCECOM, Romania), Siôn Whellens (Co-operatives UK), Malena Riudavets (COCETA, Spain), Joaquim Pequicho (Confecoop, Portugal), Jarmo Hänninen (Coop Finland), Francesca Montalti (Legacoop, Italy), Anne-Laure Desgris (SMART, Belgium), Giuseppina Colosimo (AGCI Solidarietà, Italy), and Massimo Mata (AGCI PSL, Italy).

In addition to voting for the board of directors, the congress approved CECOP’s strategic plan for 2021-2025 and a 2021 working plan.

CECOP also announced that CaapMaribor, a Slovenian NGO association of cooperatives and experts and other social economy actors, has joined as a member.