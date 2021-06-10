Juan Antonio Pedreño reelected president of Social Economy Europe

Social Economy Europe (SEE), the voice of 2.8 million social economy enterprises and organisations, hosted its 15th General Assembly on 7 June as a hybrid event in Brussels at Solidaris Mutual.

The General Assembly saw Juan Antonio Pedreño, president of the Social Economy Confederation (CEPES) in Spain, re-elected as SEE president for a three years mandate. He will be working alongside with the same team of vice-presidents: Alain Coheur (AIM), Patrizia Bussi (ENSIE) and Jérôme Saddier (ESS-France).

Also elected on the board of directors were Sarah Goddard (AMICE), Filipa Farelo (CASES), Diana Dovgan (CECOP), Matthieu de Poorter (CEDAG), Alice Van de Vyvere (ConcertES), Luca Pastorelli (DIESIS), Miguel Angel Cabra (The EFC), EMN representative, Heather Roy (Eurodiaconia), Peru Sasia (FEBEA), Claudia Fiaschi (Forum Terzo Settore), Aurélie Chompret (IPSE), Luigi Martignetti (REVES, tbc) and Paul O’Sullivan (The Wheel).

The General Assembly was an opportunity to explore SEE’s key initiatives over the coming months, such as holding two events in October to highlight policy priorities for the sector. SEE will also be working with its members to further emphasise the sector’s role within the EU. The apex will be joining the two initiatives La République de l’ESS , led by ESS-France, and Economiesociale.be led by ConcertES, leading an awareness rising campaign under the motto #SocialEconomy4Future.

SEE president Juan Antonio Pedreño said: “Thanks to all SEE members for their trust and support. The next three years are of outmost importance to scale up the Social Economy and overcome historic obstacles: the social economy should be recognised in the treaties, we should have a seat at the inter-sectorial social dialogue, we should further contribute to just Green and Digital Tranistions and to strengthen our European project: a project of democracy, peace and solidarity, a catalyst of economic and social progress for all.”