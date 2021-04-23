Midcounties Co-op reopens travel branches under new branding

Midcounties Co-op re-opened all 78 of its high street travel agency branches, including five in Nottinghamshire, on 12 April, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Formerly Co-operative Travel, the travel agency business introduced a new name – Your Co-op Travel – ahead of the shops re-opening.

Natalie Turner, head of retail for Your Co-op Travel, said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers back into the branches and to be able to offer them that, all-important, face-to-face contact with a travel expert again.”

Your Co-op Travel says it offers one of the widest selections of holidays on the high street. It adds that it is is not tied to any particular tour operator or service provider, which means customers are always offered the best holiday deal for them, as well as truly independent travel advice.

“It’s a confusing time for holidaymakers, right now,” continued Ms Turner, “and that’s why it’s never been more important to book with an experienced and trusted travel agent. For customers’ peace of mind, we are offering flexible payment options, free child places as well as free changes and cancellations, low deposits and cash refunds within 10 days, as part of the Co-op Holidays Promise.”

Customers of the Your Co-op Travel branches in Beeston, Hucknall, Arnold and Nottingham will not see an immediate change to the Co-operative Travel signage on the shop fronts but, over time, they will be re-branded The Carrick Travel agency in Newark will retain its existing name and branding.

“As one of the UK’s largest independent consumer co-operative societies, we’re fully owned by our members and the new Your Co-op name really reflects that idea of belonging to the members,” said Ms Turner.

Your Co-op Travel has also refreshed its cooptravel.co.uk website, with additions including a Covid Travel Service section with information on testing, the latest updates from the government, a guide to what to expect when you travel, frequently asked questions page and a travel checklist. The search function has also been refreshed.