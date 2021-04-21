Co-op Hot Shots 8 photo competition winners revealed

The Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) announced the winners of its Co-op Hot Shots photo competition, themed Make the Difference.

In its eighth edition, the contest showcases photos that show how people make a difference in their local community.

SNCF received over 550 entries from 19 countries, including Singapore, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, India, Iraq, Malaysia, Philippines, and Turkey. The competition had two categories, one for international submissions and a local open category for Singapore residents. The winners in each category were selected based on the theme and composition of the photos by a panel of judges comprising Allan Lee, founder of OurShutterJourney; Ronald Low, chair of Istoria Co-operative; and Patsie Tan, SNCF.

The winners in the local category showed the pandemic’s impact on people’s lives, while the winners in the international category, from Malaysia, India and the Philippines, showcased the contribution of healthcare workers and other professionals as they continue to battle the pandemic.

In the Social category the winning entry was a shot of an elderly cleaner keeping Singapore clean especially during the pandemic by William Ong. The winner in this category was chosen after five shortlisted entries were uploaded on SNCF’s Instagram (@sncfsg) for public voting from 5 April to 11 April.

Prizes ranged from S $1,000 (£550) for first prize in the Local Open category to $300 (£165) for third place. The top three in the International category receive prizes worth $500 (£275), $250 (£135) and $150 (£80).

More information about the winners is available at SNCF’s website.