We’re hiring!

Midweight Graphic Designer, Co-op News

£25-28K pro rata (depending on experience) – 0.5 contract for 12 months initially, with the possibility of a permanent extension.

Home-based role, but must be willing to travel to Manchester for occasional training and team meetings (lockdown permitting).

Start date: May 2021.

Co-op News is looking for a part-time, midweight designer to join our small, tight-knit team.

Your main duty will be the design and artworking of a monthly magazine and news website about the global co-operative movement, which is published in both a physical and digital format (click here to view the most recent edition). You will also create artwork for the website (www.thenews.coop), newsletters and social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram), and provide creative support for additional design and communication activity for external clients (both UK and international, such as adverts, report layouts, presentation templates) as we expand our communications portfolio.

As our communications activity increases, you will also oversee projects with external clients, liaising with clients and other designers as required.

As a member of the team, you will also be involved in daily editorial meetings (when available) and take part in activity, scheduling and strategy discussions. Our primary online working tools are G Suite, Slack, Zoom and Asana.

You need have:

Excellent skills in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop/Illustrator/InDesign)

Strong typographic skills and a meticulous eye for detail

Experience in designing for print and web

Experience in liaising with a variety of clients

It would also be helpful if you had experience in:

Illustration

Video editing / animation

Social media publishing

Website design

UX design

About Co-op News (and co-operatives)

Co-operatives are businesses that are owned by their members. You can find out more about them here, and more about us here. There are 3 million co-op businesses in the world. 12% of people on Earth are members of a co-op and co-ops provide jobs or work opportunities to 10% of the employed population. Co-op News connects, challenges and champions these organisations through an international magazine, news website and communications activity.

To apply, please submit a covering letter, CV and portfolio (under 10mb) to [email protected] by midday on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

If you would like an informal chat about the role, please call Rebecca Harvey on 0161 214 0870. We’re looking forward to hearing from you!