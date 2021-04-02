Co-op Group’s customer and membership chief to step down

The Co-op Group’s chief customer and membership officer, Matt Atkinson, is to leave the role at the end of June.

Mr Atkinson was charged with unifying the business around the Co-op brand. The retailer says that during his tenure there has been “a step change in the positioning of key assets in support of the vision he was instrumental in creating”.

The Group says he helped transform platforms across data, digital, membership and community to help meet the changing needs of customers and members. He has also made an important commercial contribution in helping to create a new insurance distribution business, successfully exiting the Co-op health venture and re-organising the membership and customer function, it adds.

Chief executive Steve Murrells said: “Matt has played a major role in galvanising and re-positioning our co-op over the past four years and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for his co-operative approach and leadership during this time. We are saying goodbye to a great friend of the movement and we wish him well for the future.”

Mr Atkinson said: “The past four years have seen the Co-op continue to grow and regain its purpose as a differentiated business that clearly creates value with values at its core. I’m proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make and I’m leaving behind some incredible memories and a fantastic team. The Co-op is a special business and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ali Jones (customer & community director) and Charlotte Lock (data & loyalty director) will report directly through to Steve Murrells from the end of June. Charlotte Lock will also pick up the additional responsibility for digital products and will also report into Shirine Khoury-Haq (CFO & Life Services CEO) and join her leadership team.