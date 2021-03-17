New CEO for Leeds Credit Union

Leeds Credit Union has appointed Paul Kaye as its new CEO.

The credit union – one of the biggest in the country, with 37,000 members – says Mr Kaye “has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry having worked at a senior strategic level across a number of companies”.

Chair Andrew McPhillips said: “Out of a strong line of candidates we felt Paul had the right blend of financial experience, leadership skills and energy to help guide the credit union out of the Covid pandemic and meet the ambitious growth targets set out by the board.”

Mr Kaye said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to head one of the largest credit unions in the UK to offer an alternative to the higher cost lenders and work with the team to provide inclusive financial services to the local community and beyond.

“I look forward to engaging with our members and key stakeholders to help formulate and implement a clear strategy to give our members the service they deserve.”

Mr Kaye added that he wants Leeds Credit Union to work with the government, regulators and other credit unions to form wider relationships, as he feels the sector could play a vital role in assisting the recovery from the social and financial impact of the pandemic.

Leeds Credit Union recently hailed a successful festive campaign, which saved the local community up to £3.13min potential high interest payments in the run-up to Christmas.