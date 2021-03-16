Copa-Cogeca announce innovation award winners

Copa-Cogeca, which represent European farmers and their co-operatives, hosted their 6th edition of the Innovation Award for Women Farmers on 10 March.

With the award, the two apexes aim to highlight the contributions women make towards rural development, forestry and farming.

Hosted by MEPs Evelyn Regner (S&D, AT) and Carmen Avram (S&D, RO), the ceremony featured a video message from commissioner Helena Dalli, followed by a keynote address by deputy head of cabinet to the Commissioner Wojciechowski, Katalin Molnar.

The big winner was Nazaret Mateos Alvarez from Spain, an ecological mushroom farmer who works to eliminate waste by adopting a circular economy approach. Her business, which runs a free of plastic policy will receive €10,000.

Immacolata Migliaccio from Italy came second. An organic farmer, she optimises the use of digital and AI technologies in the cultivation of her crops. She received a special achievement award along with a €5,000 cheque from Corteva Agriscience.

The winners were announced by Maria Angeles Benitez Salas, deputy director general, DG Agriculture and Rural Development, and Peter Schmidt, president of the Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Section in the European Economic and Social Committee.

Lotta Folkesson, chair of Copa’s Women’s Committee, said: “This year’s applications have been exceptional, and we want to thank each and every candidate for their submission. All the finalists deserve recognition for the role they play in our sector, and we hope this inspires more women farmers in the process.”

Monica Sorribas, vice-president of European Marketing at Corteva Agriscience added: “Today has been another example in the importance of supporting women farmers and the role they can play in climate mitigation and adaptation. We want to break down the barriers that impede women’s involvement in the agricultural sector and this will help us achieve gender equality.”