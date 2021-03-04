Coop Estonia paid €7m in bonuses in 2020

Coop Estonia’s customers shared €7m (£6.06m) in bonuses last year, €6.6m (£5.71m) of which has been used to purchase goods in its stores.

Bonus money collected by customers during a calendar year does not expire on a specific date but each bonus amount earned is available for the next 12 months from the time it is earned. Unused bonus money is reinvested in store development or donated to local charities by its regional co-operative societies.

Customers can collect bonuses by using Coop Savings Cards or a Coop Pank card in Coop Estonia’s stores. Coop Pank is the retailer’s banking division. They can also earn bonuses when they shop online via the eCoop shopping platform.

The retailer runs a bonus system and a customer programme, with the two estimated to save consumers who are also members the equivalent of two months of groceries per year.

Owned by over 80,000 members, Coop Estonia is the country’s largest chain of convenience stores. Dating back to 1902, the group includes 19 consumer co-operatives, which operate more than 330 stores across the country.