Coop Netherlands announced as a Eurovision partner

Dutch retailer Coop Supermarkten, also known as Coop Netherlands, will be an official partner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

While the details of the collaboration are yet to be revealed, Coop says the partnership will enable it to connect with national and international audiences while emphasising the power of people coming together.

This year’s Eurovision song contest will be the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The contest will held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and will consist of two semi finals on 18 and 20 May and a final on 22 May. The organisers have yet to confirm whether an audience will be allowed. Options considered include hosting a socially distanced event with artists performing in Rotterdam and a limited audience.

Gerard Koning, commercial director of Coop Netherlands said in a statement: “The Eurovision Song Contest and Coop fit together. As a co-operative supermarket, Coop feels completely at home with the power of togetherness, because together you make a difference.

“Our success also lies in getting things done together, in listening to each other and being open to each other’s ideas.”

He added that this year’s theme – “Open Up” fell in line with the Coop’s values.

“The Coop is for everyone,” he said. “We believe it is important to treat everyone equally, from every culture and from every background. Our customers who are members of the co-operative help us see or do things differently as a business.

“As a result, we make sharp choices, we are close to our customers and we, as a supermarket, address our social role in all kinds of issues. It is also great to link our name to a phenomenon that has been connecting countries for decades and unleashing an unprecedented sense of belonging in people all over Europe and even beyond.”

Coop Supermarkten operates over 300 supermarkets across the country

Coop Netherlands said the partnership would lead to a high-profile campaign in its stores to enable customers and employees to experience the festival to the fullest. “In any case, Coop is going to provide the most colourful festival in Europe with an extra touch of orange,” added Mr Koning.

Sietse Bakker, executive producer of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, said Coop was “a very Dutch brand that, like us, strongly believes in the power of togetherness and wants to be ‘of and for everyone’.”

He added: “We are pleased to welcome a partner who is so close to the core values ​​of the Eurovision Song Contest. We look forward to the creative and festive plans that Coop will be rolling out. In this way, the Netherlands can participate in the Eurovision Song Contest even more.”

The contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) together with Dutch Host broadcasters NPO, NOS, and AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam.