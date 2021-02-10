Glasgow City Council launches fund for co‑ops and social enterprises

Co-operatives and social enterprises have the chance to apply for financial support from a new fund launched by Glasgow City Council.

With a combined turnover reaching almost £1billion, there are more than 800 co-ops and social enterprises across the city.

The new £150,000 Co-operative and Social Enterprise Fund has been developed to support social enterprises and co-operatives as they start-up, grow or diversify.

Councillor Rhiannon Spear, chair of the Glasgow Social Enterprise Board, said: “This funding will provide invaluable support to new or existing co-operatives and social enterprises in Glasgow – support which is all the more important at this time.

“Through the assistance of the fund, these organisations can grow and diversify, and help to bring economic, environmental and social benefits to the city.”

Grants of up to £5,000 will be available to support activities in areas such as:

Operations (relating to start-up, growth and development needs)

Skills and skills utilisation

Marketing and business development

Governance and financial controls

Service development and expansion

New markets

The funding hopes to help Covid-affected social enterprises and co-ops in a number of sectors, including cafes, community sports, retail, digital development and addressing food poverty.

The fund is now open and closes on 12 March. Guidance and an online application form can be found on the Glasgow City Council website.