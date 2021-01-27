Co-op Group sponsors fundraising festival for food poverty and struggling music workers

Tickets are available for the Music Feeds Festival which runs tomorrow and Friday (28-29 January), a Co-op Group-sponsored charity event

The festival – featuring dozens of acts including Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher and Fontaines DC – will raise money for three charities: 70% goes to FareShare, which supports people in food poverty; 20% goes to Stagehand, which supports live performance production workers through hardship; and 10% goes to Help For Musicians.

It comes after pandemic measures have brought nearly a year of tough times for mostly freelance workers in the live performance sector, as well as rising levels of food poverty.

Tickets are £15 ticket, giving access to unique performances by more than 40 artists. Purchases in pound sterling and euros will be streamed at 8pm UK time, along with a parallel Twitter party. Purchases in US dollars will stream at 8pm CST USA.

As sponsor, the Co-op Group has also donated £1m directly to the charities.

Other performers include James, Beverley Knight, Boomtown Rats, DMC, Charlotte Church, Gruff Rhys, Blossoms, Newton Faulkner, Flogging Molly and Amy Macdonald.

Jo Whitfield, CEO, of Co-op Food, said: “Hunger knows no borders, and neither should our response. All year round, Co-op works to tackle food hunger and we’re thrilled to be uniting with outstanding musicians from across the world to turn up the volume on the issue.

“The pandemic has brought a sharper focus on issues such as food poverty and many in the music industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight because of lockdown restrictions. It’s right that we should lend our support and co-operate with musicians to raise awareness and raise funds for such vital causes.”