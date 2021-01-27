Co-operatives Fortnight looks to swell the ranks of the movement

Co-op Fortnight will run from 21 June – 4 July, with a campaign to get more people to #JoinACoop.

Organised by Co-operatives UK, the apex body for the sector, the campaign comes after the Covid-19 crisis highlighted the value of collective working.

“The Covid‑19 pandemic has forced us to rethink how we do things,” it said, “as a society, as businesses and organisations, and as individuals. What we do know, is that co‑ops offer so much to people, communities and the UK economy. We need to get that message out loud and clear this Co‑op Fortnight.”

Co-operatives UK has suggested a number of ways for co-ops to get involved on a dedicated website for the fortnight.

These include membership recruitment drives; events to engage and thank members; sharing member stories on social media; telling how members responded to Covid-19; and blogs where people tell why they are members of a co-op.

“Whether you want recruit new members or encourage member engagement, we have creative resources to help you get the message out there,” it said.

Co-operatives UK has already created a campaign pack for download with poster artwork, logos and a welcome guide to new members.

And it will soon have a template press release, customisable social media graphics and a campaign video available.