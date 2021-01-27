Southern Co-op funeral homes support Brighton homeless hostel

Colleagues at Southern Co-op funeral homes have donated a range of Christmas gifts to Glenwood Lodge, a council-run homeless hostel in Brighton.

The hostel, which houses 40 men, received items worth £500 from colleagues from six Southern Co-op funeral branches. Gifts includes gloves, socks and shower gels.

This is the second time Southern Co-op funeral homes have stepped in to support the hosted after making similar contributions in 2019, when they donated duvet sets, dinner sets, toasters, kettles, pillows and cutlery.

Laura Cullen, sector operations manager at the society, said: “In 2019, I remember there was a particularly cold day before Christmas, which prompted us to get in touch with several charities in the area to offer support. 2020 has been even more challenging so we didn’t hesitate in gifting what we could to help.

“Thanks to my colleagues in Brighton, Goring, Hove, Peacehaven, Shoreham and Worthing, who are all glad these gifts brought a few smiles on Christmas Day.”

Darren Rusbridge, deputy manager for the Hospital and Homeless Team at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “The generosity of Southern Co-op really helped us achieve a good Christmas for our vulnerable residents this year. The items donated have certainly helped our residents make their stay at Glenwood more comfortable and welcoming during what has been a difficult year for everyone.

“Our residents were extremely grateful for the gifts of bedding and kitchen equipment as the items are not easy to purchase on a low income. Thanks again from all at Glenwood Lodge.”