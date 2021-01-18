Central England Co-op raises £15k for NHS charities

Central England Co-op has raised nearly £15,000 as part of a national effort to boost the coffers of NHS Charities Together.

The initiative, which saw the retailer link up with other independent co-ops, sold festive bouquets from stores, with £1 from each sale donated to the campaign.

Just under £15,000 was raised – triple the original fund-raising target – with the proceeds going to NHS charities across the UK to support staff, volunteers and patients.

This could include providing hot meals and a place to rest for staff working long hours or specialised psychological support for those struggling with stress, trauma and separation from their loved ones.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at the co-op, said: “Christmas is the time of goodwill to all and therefore we were delighted to be part of a campaign that supports our amazing NHS workers.

“They, like all frontline key workers, have worked around the clock all year during the pandemic to make sure there has been continued access to a range of vital and essential services.

“We knew our kind-hearted customers would be more than willing to continue to support them by picking up products in their local shop, a belief that was backed up by us being able to handover a donation of nearly £15,000.”

The national campaign, led by NHS Charities Together, encouraged people across the UK to ‘give to those who’ve given us everything’ by buying presents for each other that support the NHS.

The funds raised by the campaign will also be used to help vital partnerships outside hospitals, such as hospices, community healthcare and social care so they can provide care to patients, volunteers and staff outside of hospital.