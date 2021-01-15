Nominations open for NCBA Clusa’s board of directors

US co-operative apex NCBA Clusa is now welcoming nominations for its board of directors.

Co-operators interested in joining NCBA’s board have until 12 February to submit a nomination form and other relevant documentation. To be eligible, candidates must be either a director or an employee of a cooperative member, cooperative association member, an associate member or an individual member of NCBA Clusa.

The nominations will be reviewed by an NCBA Clusa board-appointed nominating committee, composed of members of the NCBA Clusa board of directors to determine their eligibility.

The nominating committee will present a list of candidates to NCBA Clusa members in March. Members will then be able to vote for their preferred candidates between 10 March and 22 April.

The election results will be announced at NCBA Clusa’s Annual Business Meeting and Virtual Town Hall, which will be held on 2 May 2021 in Washington, D.C.

More information is available on NCBA Clusa’s website.