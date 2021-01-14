Social economy enterprises ‘are driving social and labour inclusion for people with disabilities’

A new publication highlights how SE enterprises can work towards implementing the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and further contribute to the labour integration of people with disabilities.

The best practice guide is one of the initiatives undertaken by the Social Economy and Disability Working Group (SE&D) of Social Economy Europe (SEE). It is looking to raise awareness of the way social economy enterprises and organisations can generate quality employment for people with disabilities and to promote their social and labour inclusion.

Social Economy Europe – which represents 2.8 million organisations – also wants to use the report to share good practices in terms of employment, training and education, services and accessibility.

According to the guide, participation in the labour market is a significant factor for social inclusion. Data from the European Disability Forum (EDF) shows that only 50.8% of people with disabilities in the EU are in employment, a stark contrast with the 74.8% of people without disabilities who are in employment.

Furthermore, the unemployment rate of people with disabilities aged between 20 and 64 is 7% higher than that of people in the same age group without disabilities.

The report says social economy enterprises employ up to three times more people with disabilities than traditional enterprises. It adds that the social economy provides accessibility solutions often made for and by people with disabilities; community spaces for recreational activities and socialising; access to sport and culture as a means for inclusion; and information on rights and citizenship.

The guide features a number of case studies such as the Association des Parents d’Enfants Mentalement Handicapés (APEMH) in Luxembourg, a foundation working to improve the quality of life of people with an intellectual disability. In 1987 the foundation set up APEMH Société Coopérative, a co-operative providing paid employment to people with mental disabilities and offering support measures and follow-up through the ORFO service (Orientation and Training). The co-op runs activities in 18 different fields including agriculture, farming, breeding, gardening, cooking, butchering, carpentry, tailoring, facility management, and cleaning. In 2018, these structures employed 409 persons with disabilities (183 women and 226 men).

Another case study featured is Adelante Dolmen, an Italian social co-operative affiliated to Consorzio SIS, and through it to CGM, the largest network of social co-operatives in Italy. Set up in 1997 in Milan, Adelante provides long-term jobs for people with disabilities, particularly in the IT sector. It currently employs around 90 people in several functions, such as IT help-desk, IT planning and provision, software development, and front and back office duties.

Likewise, in Portugal, the 52 associated members of the National Federation of Cooperatives and Social Solidarity (Fenacerci) provide support and services to about 25,000 people with intellectual disabilities and their families, employing close to 6,000 professionals. The federation has also worked on 39 European projects in areas such as violence and abuse of persons with disabilities, accessibility of written information, rights and citizenship, the use of ICT to promote social inclusion and assistive devices, alternative curricula, sport as tool for inclusion, Web2.0 and inclusion, poverty and social inclusion.

In Croatia, social co-operative Humana Nova Čakovec, which has been present on the national market in Croatia for last eight years, produces and sells quality and innovative textile products made from ecological and recycled fabrics. The co-op encourages the employment of people with disabilities and socially excluded persons through the production and selling of quality and innovative textile products made from ecological and recycled fabrics. Today the co-op boasts 30 employees, 19 of whom are persons with disabilities. Some of the other employees come from ethnic minorities or disadvantaged social backgrounds.

In Bulgaria, TPK Mara Dencheva, a worker co-operative of people with disabilities founded in 1963, specialises in ready-made women’s clothing. It is the only enterprise in the region of Pleven to provide employment to people with disabilities. As many as 28 out of 46 employees have a 50 to 92% reduced work capacity due to musculoskeletal or cardiovascular diseases and light mental disabilities.

The guide also includes a series of recommendations, calling on the European Union and its member states to foster the full inclusion of people with disabilities by promoting social economy business models. It argues the new EU’s Disability Strategy 2020-2030 should be linked to the European Pillar of Social Rights and aligned with the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In terms of the social economy, the guide suggests the new Disability Strategy should take a comprehensive approach to the social economy and generate awareness of the current contribution and the future potential of the sector for the achievement of the SDGs. It adds that the Action Plan for the Social Economy should specifically promote the role that social economy can play to accelerate the integration of people with disabilities, through employment and provision of basic services, at all levels of society and of the economy.

“We should keep in mind that this guide is not an end in itself, but just one more step forward on the long road to full integration of persons with disabilities into society. Through our collaboration with SEE, we are committed to continuing to explore the active contribution of Social Economy enterprises to this integration,” said Yannis Vardakastanis, president of the European Disability Forum, in the guide’s foreword.