Singapore launches 2021 Co-op Hot Shot Photo competition

The Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) has launched its annual Co-op Hot Shot photo competition, to show how communities come together in times of crisis.

This year’s theme is “Make The Difference”, with a call for photos that communicate the belief that people make the difference and create positive impact to the community.

There are two categories, one for international submissions and a local open category for Singapore residents.

Prizes range from S $1,000 (£550) for first prize in the local open category to $300 (£165) for third place. The top three in the international category receive prizes worth $500 (£275), $250 (£135) and $150 (£80).

The photos will be selected by a judging panel made up of Allan Lee, founder of OurShutterJourney.com and the principal trainer of Shutter Journey Photography Academy; Sim Seng Huat, senior manager at SNCF; and Ronald Louis Low, a documentary maker.

Up to 10 entries will also be uploaded on Instagram for public voting. The entry with the highest number of likes will win the social category and receive SG$100 (£55).

“We hope to convey the message that people can help one another tide through crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Peggy Goh, marketing & social media snior executive at SNCF.

“While it may be a crisis of our generation, we believe it opens doors to opportunities for people to forge deeper collaboration and co-operate to pull through the tough time.”

More information about the competition is available at SNCF’s website.