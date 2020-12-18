Scotmid Co-op picks its new charity partner

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) has been named Scotmid Co-operative’s charity partner for 2021.

For nearly 30 years, CHAS has delivered care for babies, children and young people (aged 0-21 years) with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland. As the national specialist provider of hospice care to children, it offers personalised care in hospice, hospital, at home and virtually that begins at diagnosis and extends right through to either transition to adult services or bereavement.

Funds raised through the partnership will enable the development and expansion of the charity’s outreach service, CHAS at Home, and help its mission of reaching every child and family that needs their help in communities across Scotland.

CHAS at Home visits are tailored to each family. Usually lasting 3-4 hours, they are designed to provide the care families would experience in a hospice in their own home. This can include respite, fun activities, nursing care, physiotherapy and, most importantly, the emotional support families need to create wonderful memories with their children.

Three other children’s hospices across Scotmid’s trading areas will also benefit from funds raised: Jigsaw, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and St Oswald’s Hospice.

Staff are already busy making plans for in-store, virtual and sporting challenges to support the charities. They have set themselves the ambitious target of raising £200,000 over nine months. The campaign will use the hashtag #ourcommunitiescare

Scotmid CEO John Brodie said: “We are really excited to announce our Charity of the Year partnership with CHAS. The target of this year’s partnership is to raise money to help the charity reach every child and family that needs their help in communities across Scotland.

“There are a lot of plans already in the pipeline, and despite the challenging times we all find ourselves in, we look forward to talking to members, customers and staff about how they can help us to raise as much money as possible for CHAS.”

Criona Knight, CHAS head of partnerships and philanthropy, said: “With the help of Scotmid, we will be able to reach families that need us in the most remote parts of Scotland and ensure that everything from nursing care and physiotherapy to emotional support and respite is provided in the comfort of their own home.”

