World Credit Union Conference to be held virtually in 2021

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has announced that its 2021 global conference will be held virtually on 14-21 July.

The event was initially due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland between 11 and 14 July but Woccu decided a virtual format would be more appropriate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of current health and safety concerns, the decision was unanimous in transitioning to a virtual experience. We are committed to delivering the same high-quality event you have come to expect from World Council within the virtual space,” said World Council president and CEO Brian Branch.

The conference will feature more than 30 educational sessions with topics relevant to all credit union leadership levels.

Woccu hopes that the virtual format will enable more delegates to participate in the event and network with other attendees and industry partners from across the international co-operative movement.

Further event details including registration will be available on the World Credit Union Conference website in early 2021.