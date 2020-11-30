Southern Co-op launches reverse advent calendar for local food banks

With Christmas approaching the Southern Co-op is launching a Reverse Calendar campaign to support local food banks.

Starting on 1 December, the campaign encourages customers to consider donating a specific item of food or drink which will be taken to the local food bank.

Customers are encouraged to donate a different item each day

Each day will have a different suggested item to donate such as laundry detergents, sauces, pasta, rice, toiletries, biscuits, nuts, tinned fish and meat, jam, breakfast cereal, tea, coffee, tinned desserts, long life juice, instant mashed potatoes, tinned fruit and vegetables, squash and long life milk.

Holly Bramble, community and campaign co-ordinator at Southern, said: “We want to help as many families as possible so have launched this fun and affordable way for customers, colleagues and members to get involved.

“A few weeks ago we launched a new funding pot, Feed a Family Fund, for local food banks to get small grants to help them cover the costs of essentials such as replacement equipment.

“We know not everyone can afford to donate money so this is another way people can help local families and individuals who have fallen on hard times.

“We trialled the reverse advent calendar at our head office last year and lots of colleagues got involved so hopefully this will build on the great community spirit we have seen throughout 2020.”

Customers can drop the items in the food bank collection points available in 78 Southern Co-op stores. They can also print off a copy of Southern Co-op’s advent calendar, create their own collection points at home and take your full box to their local food bank after Christmas.

The campaign will end on 24 December.