Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds submit bid to buy Wrexham AFC

Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have submitted a bid to acquire football club Wrexham AFC. The pair outlined their bit to fans during an online Zoom presentation on 8 November, after trust members voted 95% in favour of holding talks with them.

Fans have owned the club since 2011 through Wrexham Supporters Trust, a co-operative society. The club reported a profit of £750,000 for the financial year ending 30 June 2019.

The society’s board of directors is now seeking approval from the members for the proposed sale of the entire issued share capital of Wrexham AFC Limited to The R.R McReynolds Company.

Mr Reynolds said during the Zoom meeting that their aim was to match resources to the club’s heritage, which, he said, was “worthy of a full stadium”.

“Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story,” he told fans.

To approve the sale, members would need to vote in favour of three extraordinary resolutions, which would amend the society’s rules to enable the transaction. These resolutions require approval of 75% or more of the members who respond to a Postal Ballot.

Members have until 5pm on Sunday 15 November 2020 to send their voting forms.

In the run-up to the vote the two actors have published a mission statement in which they reveal their plans for the club. Commitments include protecting the club’s heritage, exploring the renovation of the Racecourse Ground and improve the venue for the club, investing in a permanent training facility that “is worthy of an EFL club”, guaranteeing the club cannot be relocated, renamed or rebranded and creating an honorary board that includes fans, representatives of the WST and WAFC alongside their own advisors. They also promise to maintain Dixie McNeil as the club’s honorary President, subject to his desire.

The mission statement also talks about reinforcing Wrexham AFC’s contribution to the local community by continuing to work with the Club’s Disability Liaison Officer alongside other important local groups such as the Racecourse Community Foundation, food banks and schools.

The two stars promise fans they would be using their own resources to grow the club’s exposure and global appeal and ensure that when they leave it, the club will be in a better position than it is today.

Well… I’M not extraordinary but having seen Green Lantern, I can assure you that @VancityReynolds most certainly IS… https://t.co/vfiOKfVG2C — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 29, 2020

“Under any other circumstance, we’d be in Wrexham right now, touring the Racecourse Ground, having a pint with supporters in person. But 2020 has other plans for us all. We hope you’ll put your trust in us, because we’ll work every day, for as long as you’ll have us, to ensure the world knows that Wrexham is the name,” said the two actors.

Most fans who took to social media to share their views were positive about the bid.

Thank you @RMcElhenney & @VancityReynolds for an excellent zoom meeting on the future of Wrexham FC. Look forward to you both having a pint with the fans in the Turf. — David Roberts (@DaveRoberts1968) November 8, 2020

Its a no brainer after listening to that presentation 👍 @RMcElhenney @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC — Craig Houston (@TheHoust) November 8, 2020

After eight years as media manager at Wrexham AFC, up until April 2020, it’s not just the playing team that needs investment… jobs like mine were near impossible without money. @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney presented what I saw as an impressive step in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/1tkMUJAAXx — Carl Hogan (@CarlHogan) November 8, 2020

As sponsors of @Wrexham_AFC for 40+ years and as lifelong fans, we know to treat anything which seems too good to be true as exactly that. However, we challenge anybody to listen to @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds without daring to dream again.



Do it for @wrexham and VOTE YES! pic.twitter.com/f1vUuIqXLC — Minera Roof Trusses (@roof_trusses) November 9, 2020

Are you a fan-owner of Wrexham AFC? Send us your comments on the bid at [email protected].