New chief executive for Singapore National Co-operative Federation

The Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) welcomed a new chief executive on 1 November.

Ang Hin Kee is a trade unionist who has been involved in the country’s National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for over 15 years. His appointment will be concurrent with his current roles as the assistant director-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and its director of operations and mobilisation.

At SNCF, he succeeds Dolly Goh who has led the organisation for over 11 years. Ms Goh announced her decision to step down in February, saying she wanted to move on to the next chapter of her life.

Ang Hin Kee said: “Co-operatives exist to benefit members and help to improve lives. Covid-19 underscores the social role of co-operatives in helping members tide over difficult times from holding prices of everyday essentials to providing special loans, monetary and other forms of donations. In sharing a common set of values and principles to enhance the cohesiveness of society, co-operatives have shown again and again the power of Singaporeans working together to ride out the fiercest storms.

“Covid-19 has disrupted the old ways, changing the way people live, work and play. It also presents opportunities for the co-operative movement to help build a new normal that is more caring and inclusive. I am humbled to have this fresh opportunity to steer the co-operative sector to help businesses and individuals to adapt and thrive in these volatile times. I also look forward to working closely with our co-operatives to strengthen their businesses so that they can better serve the interests of their members and meet the needs of the broader community.”

SNCF chair Kwek Kok Kwong said: “With his extensive experience in labour matters and grassroots connections, Hin Kee will help us identify faster, and in more targeted ways, how best to reinvent our businesses and support our stakeholders.”

“I look forward to him leading the co-operative movement to better engage the youth of today in our unique model of business to do good and do well. Their embracing of the co-operative principles of self-help and mutual assistance will do much to sustain collectively in these disruptive times.”

Co-operatives have a long history in Singapore. The first co-operative – The Singapore Government Servants’ Co-operative Thrift and Loan Society – was registered on 7 October 1925. The credit union continues to serve civil service staff today.

SNCF was set up in 1980 with the aim of championing Singapore’s co-operative movement. Through its affiliated co-operatives, the apex represents 99% of co-operative members in Singapore.