Co-op Group’s app hits the million download mark

The Co-op Group says more than one million shoppers have downloaded its digital membership app, accessing personalised offers through its revised member offer.

The membership programme was refreshed four weeks ago, and since then the app has spent time second only to Track & Trace in popularity on both Apple store and Google Play.

Under the new offer, members receive 2p for every pound spent on Co-op own-brand groceries, alongside personalised weekly offers on the app and member only in-store promotions. There are also savings on funerals, insurance policies and legal products and services.

The retailer also donates 2p from every pound spent on Co-op own-brand groceries to local grassroot projects – a doubling of the previous amount. Since 2016, 21,000 community groups have shared over £70m through the Group’s membership programme.

Personalised and tailored offers have already seen around 250,000 members collect a free Co-op Irresistible 100g Fairtrade chocolate bar during launch week, and Scalini Prosecco 75cl offered at a special Member price of just £5.

Greg Hutchison, director of membership & personalisation, said: “Co-op is committed to creating value for our members and communities, and with the re-fresh of our membership programme and launch of our digital app we are able to do even more of this.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response to the App and the exclusive offers and prices plus the ability to scan the new digital membership card at our tills to minimise social contact have been very well received – we have plans to roll out more features in the coming months.

“We’re delighted to be able to reward our members for their loyalty and to double the amount we give to local causes to support the vital work they carry out in communities during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

Members can also access recipe suggestions, and choose the local causes that they want to support through the app.